Jimmy Kimmel's 2022 Clip Of The Year Is This Michigan Disaster

Jimmy Kimmel named a viral video from Michigan as his "Clip of the Year" during a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Videos of Michigan's famous Belle Isle Giant Slide went viral earlier this year when it reopened in August after two years. The videos showed people going down the slide dangerously fast, catching some air, and slamming back down on the steel track. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), which staffs the slide, closed the ride again due to safety reasons. They then re-reopened it the following weekend with extra precautions in place, including spraying parts of the slide with water to slow riders down.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the Clip of The Year for 2022 is... 'Break Your Hip Hop,' as Kimmel called the Giant Slide. “Unfortunately, the Giant Slide could not be here tonight, but accepting the award on its behalf and doing the song 'Giant Slide' is GMAC Cash.”

Detroit rapper GMAC Cash wrote a song about the slide. The lyrics go, “You can break your back on the Giant Slide,” the song lyrics go. “You can even break your neck on the giant slide. You can even bump your head. Watch your hands and your legs.” He performed the slide song with the help of some backup dancers dressed as injured sliders. Check out all the nominees for Clip of the Year starting at the 7:45 mark in the video below.