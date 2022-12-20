Mandy Rose Made $500K On Racy Venture That Led To WWE Release

Former WWE superstar Mandy Rose made more than $500,000 from the subscription service that led to her release last week in the six days since the company's decision, her agent, Malki Kawa, told TMZ Sports.

"In fact, Kawa predicts Rose will be the newest self-made millionaire by Christmas," TMZ Sports reported.

Rose was reportedly released over content she posted on her FanTime account -- which is similar to OnlyFans -- that the company felt "was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal," Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp tweeted on December 14.

Rose's release came hours after dropping the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez last Tuesday (December 13) night after a 413-day reign as champion.