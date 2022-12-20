Mandy Rose Made $500K On Racy Venture That Led To WWE Release
By Jason Hall
December 20, 2022
Former WWE superstar Mandy Rose made more than $500,000 from the subscription service that led to her release last week in the six days since the company's decision, her agent, Malki Kawa, told TMZ Sports.
"In fact, Kawa predicts Rose will be the newest self-made millionaire by Christmas," TMZ Sports reported.
Rose was reportedly released over content she posted on her FanTime account -- which is similar to OnlyFans -- that the company felt "was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal," Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp tweeted on December 14.
Rose's release came hours after dropping the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez last Tuesday (December 13) night after a 413-day reign as champion.
Fightful Select has learned that Mandy Rose has been released by WWE.— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 14, 2022
WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal. pic.twitter.com/RZSiQ53XPf
The 32-year-old initially signed with WWE in 2014 shortly after finishing second to the late Sara Lee in the female portion of the sixth season of WWE's reality show competition Tough Enough.
Rose had initially appeared on NXT in 2015 before being promoted to WWE's main roster alongside friend and fellow Tough Enough alum Sonya Deville as part of the team 'Fire and Desire,' with the two aligning with a returning Paige (now Saraya in All Elite Wrestling) in 2017.
Rose was involved in several prominent angles throughout her main roster run, which included a love triangle storyline with Otis and Dolph Ziggler that culminated at WrestleMania 36, and a later tag-team partnership with Dana Brooke.
Rose returned to the NXT brand in July 2021 and formed an alliance with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne as the leader of the group 'Toxic Attraction.'
The faction dominated NXT with Rose winning the NXT Women's Championship and Dolin and Jayne the NXT Women's Championship -- their first of two reigns -- at Halloween Havoc in October 2021.