Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Share Sweet Holiday Photos Of Malti
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 20, 2022
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti is taking in the dazzling sights of the holidays. The actress shared a few sweet snaps of their daughter looking at holiday lights as the family took to a trip to New Jersey, Jonas' hometown.
Over the weekend, the couple was spotted going grocery shopping and picking up flowers at a local supermarket in Montclair, according to Just Jared. Chopra shared some intimate shots from their trip captioning the photos, "Perfect winter days."
Before showing off their adorable daughter snug in a puffy onesie and beanie, the actress shared a mirror selfie of her and Jonas. "Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie 😂❤️," she wrote referring to the fact that Jonas is looking down at his phone in the photo.
At the start of December, Nick and Priyanka celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary with heartfelt Instagram tributes. Jonas took to Instagram on Thursday (December 1) to reflect on how fast time flies when you're with the ones you love, sharing two beautiful photos from his and Chopra's 2018 wedding ceremony. "And just like that it's been 4 years," he captioned the set of photos, adding a red heart emoji. "happy anniversary my love."
Priyanka shared a sweet tribute of her own writing, "Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you're loved. Happy anniversary babe," next to a photo of the pair mid-move on the dance floor, Jonas in a shining light-colored suit and Chopra looking stunning in a red gown.