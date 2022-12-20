Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Share Sweet Holiday Photos Of Malti

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti is taking in the dazzling sights of the holidays. The actress shared a few sweet snaps of their daughter looking at holiday lights as the family took to a trip to New Jersey, Jonas' hometown.

Over the weekend, the couple was spotted going grocery shopping and picking up flowers at a local supermarket in Montclair, according to Just Jared. Chopra shared some intimate shots from their trip captioning the photos, "Perfect winter days."

Before showing off their adorable daughter snug in a puffy onesie and beanie, the actress shared a mirror selfie of her and Jonas. "Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie 😂❤️," she wrote referring to the fact that Jonas is looking down at his phone in the photo.