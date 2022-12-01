Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary in the sweetest way: sharing loving tributes to each other.

Jonas took to Instagram on Thursday (December 1) to reflect on how fast time flies when you're with the ones you love, sharing two beautiful photos from his and Chopra's 2018 wedding ceremony.

"And just like that it's been 4 years," he captioned the set of photos, adding a red heart emoji. "happy anniversary my love."

Chopra shared a heartfelt post of her own alongside a photo of the pair mid-move on the dance floor, Jonas in a shining light-colored suit and Chopra looking stunning in a red gown. She also gave fans a tip on finding a partner who can stand the test of time.

"Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you're loved," she wrote. "Happy anniversary babe."