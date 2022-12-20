Pusha T Completely Distances Himself From Ye: 'I Ain't With It'

"He’s not speaking to me now," Push said. "If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down. And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that. I’m not with it. I heard about this new stuff [on InfoWars]. I don’t know. It’s something that just sort of tells me he’s not well, at the same time. I will say that. It’s going to places where it’s no way to move around it."



Push's separation from G.O.O.D Music shouldn't be a complete surprise for fans. Push first spoke out against Ye's hate speech last month after his former label boss began engaging in anti-Semitic rants on various platforms. Prior to that, Def Jam made the decision to drop Ye and G.O.O.D Music from its roster, which most likely put Push in a difficult position.



The Clipse rapper had been down with G.O.O.D Music since he was signed in 2010. He released all of his solo albums, from 2013's My Name Is My Name to his most recent LP It's Almost Dry, via Ye's label and Def Jam. Push clarified that he's still signed to his 50/50 deal with Def Jam for his own label Heir Wave Music Group.