Kanye West Says He 'Sees Good Things In Hitler' In Cringeworthy Interview

"I love everyone and Jewish people are not going to tell me 'you can love us and you can love what we're doing to you with the contracts and you can love what we're pushing with the pornography," Ye continued. "But this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can't say out loud that this person ever did anything good and I'm done with that."



The allegations of Ye's staunch support of Hitler were first made in October when former employees revealed that Ye wanted to name his 2018 album after the man who help start the Holocaust in Germany. In a detailed report about the "hostile work environment" Ye allegedly created, employees noted that the artist was "obsessed" with Hitler.



“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” an unknown source told CNN.



That's not the only unhinged moment of the interview. Ye also mocked Israeli politician Benjamin Netanyahu after he criticized Trump's dinner with Ye and Fuentes. See what he had to say below.

