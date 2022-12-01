Kanye West Says He 'Sees Good Things In Hitler' In Cringeworthy Interview
By Tony M. Centeno
December 1, 2022
Ye seems to confirm what others have alleged in the weeks since he's gone off on anti-Semitic tangents.
On Thursday, December 1, the rapper seemingly admitted his appreciation for deceased German dictator Adolf Hitler. He sat in the middle of white nationalist Nick Fuentes and disgraced right-wing media figure Alex Jones during what seems to be an interview on Jones' Infowars show. In his shocking explanation, the artist formerly known as Kanye West decided to go on the record with his approval of Hitler.
"I see good things about Hitler also," Ye said while wearing his infamous head mask.
Alex Jones: 'I don't like Nazis'— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 1, 2022
Kanye: "I like Hitler"
-commercial break- pic.twitter.com/q2mkmVV1ct
"I love everyone and Jewish people are not going to tell me 'you can love us and you can love what we're doing to you with the contracts and you can love what we're pushing with the pornography," Ye continued. "But this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can't say out loud that this person ever did anything good and I'm done with that."
The allegations of Ye's staunch support of Hitler were first made in October when former employees revealed that Ye wanted to name his 2018 album after the man who help start the Holocaust in Germany. In a detailed report about the "hostile work environment" Ye allegedly created, employees noted that the artist was "obsessed" with Hitler.
“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” an unknown source told CNN.
That's not the only unhinged moment of the interview. Ye also mocked Israeli politician Benjamin Netanyahu after he criticized Trump's dinner with Ye and Fuentes. See what he had to say below.
Kanye is currently doing prop comedy about Benjamin Netanyahu & praising hitler on InfoWars alongside a conspiracy theorist & white supremacist pic.twitter.com/dFRBMTHAsR— Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) December 1, 2022