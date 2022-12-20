Rebel Wilson Shares Adorable New Holiday Pics With Girlfriend & Daughter
By Sarah Tate
December 20, 2022
Rebel Wilson is enjoying her first holiday season as a mom, spending time with her newborn daughter on a snowy getaway.
On Monday (December 19), the Pitch Perfect alum took to Instagram to share a photo of herself holding her daughter, Royce, while preparing to enjoy some time with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, and some friends on a ski trip. The mother-daughter duo are bundled up in the snap as Wilson stands on the tarmac of a private airfield in Aspen, Colorado, per Entertainment Tonight. While the Senior Year actress is all smiles for the camera, a small dancing Santa Claus covers Royce's face as a remix of "Sleigh Bells" plays over the photo.
"Holiday time...let's go! R & R & R," she wrote, referencing each of their first initials.
Wilson also shared another snap on her Instagram Stories, which was also shared by ET, of her and Agruma posing with Royce on a plane, wearing matching gold reflective aviator sunglasses and similar neutral-toned cozy outfits.
Wilson surprised fans in November by announcing the birth of her first child, Royce Lillian, who was born via surrogate. She shared the heartfelt announcement on Instagram with an adorable photo of the newborn, writing, "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!"