This Colorado Destination Is One Of America's Best Christmas Cities

The most wonderful time of the year is here! That means Americans are getting ready to spend time with their family, exchange gifts, go on a vacation, or just take a relaxing break from work. There are some U.S. cities that have so many festive activities and opportunities, it's hard not to get into the holiday spirit.

If you're down to deck the halls, WalletHub found the most Christmas-friendly destinations in the United States:

"Beyond ensuring its affordability, though, a successful holiday also hinges on a location’s Christmas-friendliness. Typical Christmas activities include shopping, dining out and attending holiday events, so the availability of such options can make all the difference. Many people also are likely to attend church services, considering Christmas is a Christian holiday. The more churches around, the less likely each is to be crowded. WalletHub considered all of those factors to determine where you’re guaranteed to enjoy a holly jolly Christmas whether you’ve been naughty or nice."

According to the study, Denver is among the top 20 cities for Christmas lovers! Coming in the No. 17 spot, the Mile High City ranked high in traditions and fun. That means there are plenty of holiday-themed celebrations, Christmas tree farms, ice skating rinks, and restaurants to keep you entertained.

Here are the Top 10 best cities for Christmas, according to WalletHub:

Seattle, Washington Atlanta, Georgia Las Vegas, Nevada Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Orlando, Florida St. Louis, Missouri Honolulu, Hawaii Cincinnati, Ohio New York, New York Washington D.C.

If you're looking for more destinations with holiday cheer, check out the full report on WalletHub's website.