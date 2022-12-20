This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Louisiana

Sometimes a special occasion calls for a celebration at a special restaurant, a place where you can treat yourself to an expensive meal and experience the unique atmosphere of a fine dining establishment.

Eat This, Not That! searched the country to find the best expensive restaurants around, compiling a list of the top choice for each state. According to the site: "Whether you're planning a fancy dinner close to home or on a vacation, there are excellent top-notch restaurants across the U.S. to try."

So which restaurant in Louisiana is considered to be the best expensive restaurant in the state?

August

Located in New Orleans, August is waiting to welcome guests into the 19th Century French-Creole space in the city's Central Business District. According to its website, August is a contemporary Creole restaurant that uses local ingredients crafted into dishes inspired by classical training.

August is located at 301 Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"When in Louisiana, you have to stop by August in New Orleans for contemporary Creole cuisine. Although the menu changes, gnocchi and flounder are popular choices when available. You might also see crawfish tart or Louisiana soft-shell crab."

Check out Eat This, Not That! to see all the best expensive restaurants around the country.