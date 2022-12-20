This Is The Biggest House In Illinois

Some houses are so grand that you cannot help but to marvel in the architecture of the structure when you pass by. Sometimes it is not about how large the property is rather, the amenities that are featured and how uniquely the structure is designed. Be it the design of the home itself, outside luxuries such as sports courts, pools, impressive garages, and more, something about these beautiful mansions leave people dreaming. There are many large houses scattered throughout the state, but only one can be the largest of them all.

According to a list compiled by Family Handyman, the biggest house in all of Illinois is the Governor's Mansion. See photos of the illustrious property on familyhandyman.com.

Here is what Family Handyman had to say about the biggest house in Illinois:

"As the name suggests, the Illinois Governor’s Mansion is the governor’s residence in Springfield, Illinois. Constructed in 1855, it’s the third-oldest governor’s residence in the U.S. and draws on the Classical Revival style for its 45,000 square feet. It’s gone through several renovations and is currently the home of Governor J.B. Pritzker, though the public is allowed to visit."

For a continued list of the biggest houses in the entire country check out familyhandyman.com.