This Texas Vineyard Is Ranked One Of The Best In the World

Texas is home to one of the world's best vineyards. International Wine Challenge ranked the top 100 best vineyards in the world for 2022, and only six from the United states landed on the list.

William Chris Vineyards in the Texas Hill Country city of Hye landed at number 56 in the rankings Chris Brundrett, co-founder of William Chris Vineyards, told KXAN, "I think the secret is out about Texas wine and it’s not surprising anymore. I think that it was some definite, well-deserved acclaim for all the hard work. We’ve been going since 2008 so it’s pretty, pretty amazing."

The other vineyards from the USA that landed on the list were: