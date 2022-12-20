This Texas Vineyard Is Ranked One Of The Best In the World
By Ginny Reese
December 20, 2022
Texas is home to one of the world's best vineyards. International Wine Challenge ranked the top 100 best vineyards in the world for 2022, and only six from the United states landed on the list.
William Chris Vineyards in the Texas Hill Country city of Hye landed at number 56 in the rankings Chris Brundrett, co-founder of William Chris Vineyards, told KXAN, "I think the secret is out about Texas wine and it’s not surprising anymore. I think that it was some definite, well-deserved acclaim for all the hard work. We’ve been going since 2008 so it’s pretty, pretty amazing."
The other vineyards from the USA that landed on the list were:
- 7 – Robert Mondavi Winery, Oakville
- 24 – Opus One Winery, Oakville
- 46 – Jordan Vineyard & Winery, Healdsburg
- 57 – Monte Bello (Ridge Vineyards), Santa Clara
- 87 – Inglenook , Rutherford Napa Valley
- 91 – Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Napa
So how was the list compiled? The website states:
"The list is compiled from all the nominations by the global academy of voters. The world is split into geographical regions, each headed up by an acknowledged expert as the Academy Chair. Each Academy Chair is responsible for recruiting 36 wine and travel experts. Each member of the Voting Academy must vote for 7 vineyards. There is no pre-determined checklist of criteria or predefined list to choose from – each vote is a nomination for a vineyard experience open to the public that they deem to be the best in the world."
Check out the full list of the world's best vineyards on International Wine Challenge's website.