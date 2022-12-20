This Washington Destination Is The Best Christmas City In The Country

The most wonderful time of the year is here! That means Americans are getting ready to spend time with their family, exchange gifts, go on a vacation, or just take a relaxing break from work. There are some U.S. cities that have so many festive activities and opportunities, it's hard not to get into the holiday spirit.

If you're down to deck the halls, WalletHub found the most Christmas-friendly destinations in the United States:

"Beyond ensuring its affordability, though, a successful holiday also hinges on a location’s Christmas-friendliness. Typical Christmas activities include shopping, dining out and attending holiday events, so the availability of such options can make all the difference. Many people also are likely to attend church services, considering Christmas is a Christian holiday. The more churches around, the less likely each is to be crowded. WalletHub considered all of those factors to determine where you’re guaranteed to enjoy a holly jolly Christmas whether you’ve been naughty or nice."

According to the study, Seattle is the No. 1 city for Christmas lovers! The Emerald City ranked super high in generosity, which includes the number of food banks, monetary donations, how many people are giving food and clothes to the needy, and more. Researchers also pointed out that Seattle has high rates of online giving, and the average cost of Christmas party tickets is on the lower end.

Here are the Top 10 best cities for Christmas, according to WalletHub:

Seattle, Washington Atlanta, Georgia Las Vegas, Nevada Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Orlando, Florida St. Louis, Missouri Honolulu, Hawaii Cincinnati, Ohio New York, New York Washington D.C.

If you're looking for more destinations with holiday cheer, check out the full report on WalletHub's website.