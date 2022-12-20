Trey Songz Turns Himself Into Police Over Alleged Fight At Bowling Alley

"We have been proactively communicating with NY law enforcement, the DA, and all those involved," Songz attorney Mitch Schuster told TMZ. "While we will respectfully and proactively work through all the appropriate channels we are confident that Trey will be fully cleared of any wrong doing."



Songz was booked and given a desk appearance ticket for assault. He was released soon afterward. Although he cooperated with the authorities during their investigation, the singer initially denied the claims made by the female alleged victim. She claimed that he punched her in the face and dragged her by the hair during the attack in the bowling alley bathroom.



So far, no motive for the attack has been confirmed. This is the latest violent incident that Songz has been accused of. The Grammy-nominated artist has spent the past year fighting off sexual assault allegations. While most of them have been dropped or dismissed, he still faces one allegation from a woman who provided video of him groping her at a party in 2013.

