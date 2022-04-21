Trey Songz's New Accuser Provides Video Of Singer Allegedly Groping Her
By Tony M. Centeno
April 21, 2022
Trey Songz may have thought that his legal troubles were receding after one of his sexual assault cases was dismissed in Las Vegas. However, a new accuser has come forward with visual evidence that her lawyers believe makes their a case a "slam dunk."
According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, April 21, the alleged victim Megan Johnson had her lawyers George Vrabeck and Ariel Mitchell send off a demand letter to the singer's team in which she said that Songz exposed her breast during a party back in 2013. During an attempt to take a photo with the singer, Songz reportedly pulled Johnson's bikini top down and chanted "T***ies in the open" four times.
Trey Songz has a new accuser and this one says she has video proof of him exposing her breast in public, she wants him to pay up, north of $5million— Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) April 21, 2022
🔗: https://t.co/Lo4V0AsAZu pic.twitter.com/ODFGbnxtGx
The event, which was dubbed "Foxwoods Liquid Sundays with Trey Songz," was held at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT. In the video, Johnson appears to laugh off the situation while she quickly moves to cover herself up. Though the incident happened nine years ago, Johnson apparently was triggered after Las Vegas police recently closed one case against the singer. Her lawyers asserted that Johnson experienced "lasting damage, including severe emotional distress and self-harm."
At the moment, Johnson and her lawyers may have to overcome Connecticut's statue of limitations, which is currently three years. However, because Johnson's memory was later triggered by recent events, there's possibility that her legal team can get an extension. In the demand letter that was sent to the singer's lawyers, Johnson is willing to drop the case altogether if they settle for over $5 million.
Trey Songz has not commented on the latest accusation just yet. Watch the visual evidence from his new accuser here.