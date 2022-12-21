1 Texas City Is Among America's Top 10 Drunkest Places

Alcohol is a big part of American culture. Alcoholic beverage sales reached over $222 billion in 2020 alone!

Real Estate Witch, powered by Clever, compiled a list of America's drunkest cities. The website states, "To find out where the drunkest cities in America are, we analyzed data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, U.S. Census Bureau, Walk Score, Expatistan.com, Yelp, and Google Trends."

One Texas city landed in the top 10. Austin landed at number 10 on the list. The city has about 26.2 bars per 100,000 residents, and 1.4 breweries per 100,000 residents.

According to the website, the drunkest city in America is Milwaukee, Wisconsin, while the most sober city is Memphis, Tennessee.

Here are America's top 10 drunkest cities, according to Real Estate Witch:

Milwaukee, WI New Orleans, LA Portland, OR Denver, CO Providence, RI Minneapolis, MN Pittsburgh, PA Cleveland, OH Austin, TX

Check out the full list of America's drunkest cities on Real Estate Witch's website.