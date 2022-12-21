Afroman Announces His Plans To Run For President In 2024

"We need a candidate that is truly elected by the people, and for the people," Afroman said in his statement. "We need a man that can step up and lead with a firm hand. The people are starved for a Commander in Chief, that leads from a place of love and not hate. In these dark times, we need a leader that truly embodies the American dream."



Afroman first broke out into the music industry in 1998 when he released his first album My Fro-losophy. He gained even more notoriety in 2000 when he dropped his infectious single "Because I Got High," which became a cult hit amongst fans and other marijuana connoisseurs. He also released another fan favorite "Colt 45" in 2004. Since then, he's released plenty more album independently including his most recent project Lemon Pound Cake, which dropped earlier this year.



Now that he's joining the 2024 presidential race, the seasoned rapper joins a line-up of other entertaining candidates. Kanye West previously announced his bid for president in the upcoming election along with former president Donald Trump. Check out Afroman's full campaign announcement above.