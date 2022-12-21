Car Crashes Into Arizona Home, Narrowly Misses Baby In Living Room

A Tucson woman was cited after driving her car into a house, narrowly missing a three-month-old baby in the living room. KGUN 9 reported that the baby was just steps away playing in her walker.

The crash took place in Midtown off of Prince Road. The news outlet spoke with the baby's mother. Yessenia Basham said, "She was in the living room in her walker. I was in the kitchen and it sounds like a bomb goes off. I was making her her bottle. There's dust, I look back and I run into the living room because I hear her crying and there was a car in my living room."

The couch saved the baby's life. Basham explained, "She was all the way pressed on the couch, the walker and the couch saved her."

The driver of the car first crashed into Basham's car and then into her house.

Basham said, "They seemed shocked and surprised. I don't really know exactly... What happened or why it happened. I wish I did. I don't really know."

Basham's house is now boarded up and she can't get inside until it is declared safe.

Basham said, "The community has helped so much my family my friends. With my GoFundMe, they helped a lot just for the baby and diapers formula because that's expensive and I don't have a ton right now."