Carlos Correa Signs With Another Team Days After Giants Agreement

Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa will reportedly sign with the New York Mets, not the San Francisco Giants.

Correa has reportedly agreed to a 12-year, $315 million deal with the Mets one week after reaching an agreement with the Giants on a 13-year, $350 million contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

The Mets reportedly made "an 11th-hour run at signing" Correa before he agreed to terms with San Francisco, which "did not come to fruition then," according to Passan.

"A week later, the most astonishing move of the offseason is one passed physical from becoming a reality (a caveat with particular import to this contract)," Passan wrote.

Correa's reported deal with the Giants would have been the highest ever given to a shortstop in and tied Bryce Harper's 2019 deal with the Philadelphia Phillies as the lengthiest in Major League Baseball history.

The Puerto Rican native was long projected to get a $300 million long-term deal dating back to his free agency last offseason.

Correa declined a reported five-year, $160 million contract offer from the Houston Astros -- whom he spent his first seven MLB seasons with -- last offseason and instead signed a two-year, $35.1 million deal with the Minnesota Twins that included a player option for the second season, which was declined and allowed him to test free agency.

The 28-year-old is the fourth shortstop to sign a massive long-term contract this offseason, following Trea Turner's $300 million deal with the Phillies, Xander Bogaerts's $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres and Dansby Swanson's $177 million deal with the Chicago Cubs.

Correa hit for a .291 average with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs during his lone season in Minnesota.

The 28-year-old is a former World Series champion (2017), two-time All-Star (2017, 2021), Gold Glove, Platinum Glove and Fielding Bible awards winner (2021) and the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year.