Mets, Brandon Nimmo Agree To Massive Deal: Report
By Jason Hall
December 9, 2022
Outfielder Brandon Nimmo has reportedly agreed to an eight-year, $162 million contract to stay with the New York Mets, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Outfielder Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets are in agreement on an eight-year, $162 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN," Passan tweeted. "The Mets keep their center fielder and the biggest payroll in baseball only gets bigger."
The Mets added to the league's highest payroll with the Nimmo deal, having previously re-signed closer Edwin Díaz to a nine-figure deal, as well as signing AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander to a two-year, $86 million contract, during the ongoing offseason free agency period.
Outfielder Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets are in agreement on an eight-year, $162 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. The Mets keep their center fielder and the biggest payroll in baseball only gets bigger.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 9, 2022
The Brandon Nimmo deal, first reported by @joelsherman1, marks the second nine-figure re-signing by the Mets this winter along with Edwin Díaz. Stretching the deal out over eight years lowers the AAV and CBT hit, but Nimmo gets more guaranteed than George Springer. What a market.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 9, 2022
Minutes later, Passan reported that the Mets had also reached an agreement with reliever David Robertson on a one-year, $10 million contract, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.
Reliever David Robertson and the New York Mets are in agreement on a one-year, $10 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 9, 2022
First Brandon Nimmo. Now David Robertson. Mets just keep getting better.
Nimmo has spent his entire professional baseball career with the Mets, having been selected by the franchise in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft and making his Major League Baseball debut in 2016.
The Wyoming native has a .269 career average with 63 home runs and 213 RBIs, which includes hitting for a .274 average, 16 home runs and 64 RBI s in 2022.