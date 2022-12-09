Mets, Brandon Nimmo Agree To Massive Deal: Report

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo has reportedly agreed to an eight-year, $162 million contract to stay with the New York Mets, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

"Outfielder Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets are in agreement on an eight-year, $162 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN," Passan tweeted. "The Mets keep their center fielder and the biggest payroll in baseball only gets bigger."

The Mets added to the league's highest payroll with the Nimmo deal, having previously re-signed closer Edwin Díaz to a nine-figure deal, as well as signing AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander to a two-year, $86 million contract, during the ongoing offseason free agency period.