Chrissy Teigen Claps Back At People Saying She's 'Been Pregnant Forever'

One comment by journalist Yashar Ali pointed out, "This happens every time with your pregnancies. It’s like people lose concept of time." To that, Chrissy replied, "I announced in August! I'm not a possum."

Teigen and her husband John Legend first announced they were expecting a third child in early August. "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she wrote in the emotional announcement post. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

Back in September 2020, the couple lost their son Jack due to complications during Teigen's pregnancy, per TMZ. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," she wrote on social media at the time.