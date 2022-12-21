Dave Grohl & Inara George Dust Off A Classic For The 2022 Hanukkah Sessions

On night three of Hanukkah, Dave Grohl and Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin pulled out an all-time classic by one of their favorite bands.

Foo Fighters recently shared a video of Grohl and Inara George performing "The Things We Do For Love" by 10cc. As is tradition, Grohl took to the drum kit for the cover. The caption reads, "Once referred to as the 'biggest Jewish band to come out of Britain,' 10cc’s MOTs Godley, Crème and Gouldman recorded a ton of hits — here’s one of the many: 'The Things We Do For Love' as sung by [Inara George]!" Check it out below.