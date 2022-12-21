Dave Grohl & Inara George Dust Off A Classic For The 2022 Hanukkah Sessions
By Taylor Linzinmeir
December 21, 2022
On night three of Hanukkah, Dave Grohl and Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin pulled out an all-time classic by one of their favorite bands.
Foo Fighters recently shared a video of Grohl and Inara George performing "The Things We Do For Love" by 10cc. As is tradition, Grohl took to the drum kit for the cover. The caption reads, "Once referred to as the 'biggest Jewish band to come out of Britain,' 10cc’s MOTs Godley, Crème and Gouldman recorded a ton of hits — here’s one of the many: 'The Things We Do For Love' as sung by [Inara George]!" Check it out below.
The clip is from the first ever live-edition of the Hanukkah Sessions, which took place Monday night (December 5) at the 250-capacity Largo in Los Angeles. A slew of other musicians, including Beck, Jack Black and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O, all sang songs by Jewish artists. Thee Foos shared a video of director Judd Apatow singing Spinning Wheel" by Blood, Sweat & Tears on night one, and a video of P!nk performing "Get the Party Started" on night two.
The Hanukkah Sessions started during the pandemic as a video series of songs recorded in Kurtstin's home studio. Each of Hanukkah's eight nights were celebrated by a cover from a well known artist. This year's edition, which marks the third in the series, was presented by Apatow. The profits are going towards the Anti-Defamation League.