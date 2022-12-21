How Georgian's Are Preparing Their Homes For The 'Dangerous' Arctic Blast

"Dangerously" low temperatures are expected to hit Georgia this weekend. According to WSB-TV, many located in and around Atlanta will be subject to the "arctic blast" that is sweeping the rest of the nation. The region is predicted to endure frigid temperatures that have not been matched for the last five years.

In lieu of these dangerous temperatures, residents will need to do more than simply "drip their facets" this year. WSB-TV mentioned that pipes are more likely to freeze if temperatures dip below 20 degrees Fahrenheit for multiple days at a time, and that the thermostat should not be set below 55 degrees Fahrenheit. Pipes will need to be kept warmer in sections of the house that are typically colder such as the basement and the garage. 11Alive detailed that many residents are stocking up on home and food supplies before the storm rolls in. Homeowners are urged to bring all plants and pets indoors as temperatures drop.

“We have a generator so we’re real prepared. I went through and did the weather stripping of all the windowsills and also at the bottom of the doors," local Oscar Brown told 11Alive.

Temperatures could reach as low as -10 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday and Saturday throughout the region. Wind gusts are predicted to reach up to 30 mph into the weekend. Temperatures are expected to climb back up to the 30 degree range on Sunday.