Arctic Blast, 'Dangerous Temperatures' To Impact Georgia This Week

By Logan DeLoye

December 20, 2022

A winter storm impacting Northern regions of the United States is leaving no stone unturned as it sweeps its way across the nation, and the South will be no exception. According to WSB-TV, an arctic blast bringing frigid temperatures to the region will hit portions of the state this week. Low temperatures that have not been matched for five years will be among a laundry list of conditions to impact the Northwestern region of Georgia including strong winds and the possibility of snow.

WSB-TV mentioned that residents of Atlanta can expect wind chill advisories towards the end of this week as temperatures continue to drop. In tandem with the windchill factor, temperatures could reach as low as -10 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday and Saturday. Wind gusts are predicted to reach up to 30 mph into the weekend. Though the possibility of snow is rare, Atlanta could see a dusting as the storm moves through the region.

WSB-TV noted that regions of higher elevation could see up to a half an inch of snowfall. The "arctic blast" is predicted to move out of the region on Sunday with temperatures still cold, but climbing back into the 30 degree range just in time for the coming week.

