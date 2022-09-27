Hailey Bieber Responds To Claims She 'Stole' Justin From Selena Gomez

According to Page Six, Hailey has never discussed the drama surrounding her relationship with Justin but she has talked about how the "hate" affected her over the years. Gomez and Bieber parted ways in 2018 after years of on-and-off dating and just months before Justin proposed to Hailey, which got fans talking.

"Enough time has gone by,” she said in April. "I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please. I beg of you. Truly. That’s my only request. Be miserable somewhere else, please.”

Selena gets her fair share of hate online because of her past relationship with Bieber as well. In May, the singer/actor had to apologize after fans accused her of throwing shade at Hailey during a skincare routine on TikTok. Selena simply posted her clip a few hours after Hailey posted her own skincare video prompting fans to assume Selena was making fun of the model. "Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon," she responded to the comments. "This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health."

Selena will continue to open up about her mental health struggles while being a public figure in her recently announced Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me.