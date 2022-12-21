Lil Wayne Has Priceless Reaction After Watching Eli Manning Rap

"First of all, when I saw that, I just saw a picture of that first," Wayne commented about Eli's fit. "When I saw the picture I was like 'wait, is this really how Eli dress, this how he dress on his off-time for real? I didn't know what was going on, I saw the Cuban around your neck so I'm glad I saw the video of what that was all about."



Wayne also added that Eli "killed it" after Weezy saw him rap over the drill beat. Eli thanked him and told the veteran rapper "You are the inspiration." The clip stems from Manning's studio time with Fivio Foreign last month. The former New York Giant recorded a remix of Fivio's "1-on-3" called "Giants on 3."



As far as other news in Wayne's world goes, the Grammy award-winning rapper recently earned his first-ever Diamond record after his single "Lollipop" sold over 10 million copies.



In case you haven't seen it yet, watch Eli Manning hit the studio with Fivio Foreign below.