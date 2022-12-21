Lucky Texan's Epic Lottery Win Is The Best Christmas Present Ever

A lucky Texas resident is now $3 million richer after claiming a lottery prize... just in time for Christmas!

The Winters resident purchased the winning ticket in the $750 Million Winner's Circle scratch ticket game at 7-Eleven at 4142 N. Clark St. in Abilene, the Texas Lottery announced Wednesday (December 21). There are three top prizes worth $3 million left to be claimed in this game.

In more Texas lottery news, two winning lottery tickets worth $1 million apiece have still yet to be claimed. These Mega Millions tickets, which are from the July 29 drawing, were purchased in the Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston areas.

One of the tickets was purchased at RaceTrac at 1100 W. Park Blvd. in Houston while the other was bought at Fuel Maxx at 420 University Drive in Prairie View.