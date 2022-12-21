The Best Louisiana Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
By Sarah Tate
December 21, 2022
Louisiana is home to some of the country's best restaurants, and many have earned a national shoutout from Guy Fieri on his hit show Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. However, one stands out among the rest.
Mashed looked at the restaurants featured on the Food Network show, which sees host Fieri traveling around the country to see the best of what America's restaurants have to offer, and compiled a list of the "most funkalicious" restaurant in each state that was highlighted on the show. After visiting more than 1,250 eateries across the country, the mayor of Flavortown has seen it all.
So which Louisiana restaurant featured on DDD was named the best in the state?
Turkey and the Wolf
Turkey and the Wolf, in New Orleans, is among the best restaurants featured on the hit show. While Fieri praised the Collard Green Melt as being one of the best things on the menu, he praised the Tacos Inauthenticos made with hog's headcheese, saying, "They're going to flock-o for this taco."
Turkey and the Wolf is located at 739 Jackson Avenue in New Orleans.
Here's what Mashed had to say:
"When you're in Louisiana, particularly in New Orleans, by all means, get your fill of gumbo, jambalaya, and other Cajun favorites. But whatever you do, don't leave without stopping at Turkey and the Wolf. This small, unassuming sandwich shop has garnered some major attention for its eclectic menu of out-of-the-box sandwiches and more."
