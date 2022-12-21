This Is Colorado's Best Expensive Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson

December 21, 2022

Ham hock
Photo: Getty Images

If you ever want to celebrate a special occasion or try something new, you can always head to a fine-dining restaurant. Sure, you have to shell out more money, but the meal tends to be worth every cent. Every state has fancy dining establishments, but which one stands out from the rest?

Eat This, Not That! can answer that. Writers found each state's best expensive restaurant. The website states, "Even though we're going through tough times, people are still taking the time to celebrate milestones and go out to dinner from time to time. Whether you're planning a fancy dinner close to home or on a vacation, there are excellent top-notch restaurants across the U.S. to try."

The best expensive restaurant in Colorado is Mizuna! Writers say, "Order a three-course meal for $95 or a chef's tasting menu for $135 at Mizuna in Denver. Although the menu changes monthly, diners highly recommend the Beef Wellington if it's on the menu."

You can find Mizuna at 225 East 7th Ave. in Denver. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

Want to see more fancy restaurants? Check out the full report on Eat This' website.

