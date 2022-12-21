This Is Florida's Best Expensive Restaurant

If you ever want to celebrate a special occasion or try something new, you can always head to a fine-dining restaurant. Sure, you have to shell out more money, but the meal tends to be worth every cent. Every state has fancy dining establishments, but which one stands out from the rest?

Eat This, Not That! can answer that. Writers found each state's best expensive restaurant. The website states, "Even though we're going through tough times, people are still taking the time to celebrate milestones and go out to dinner from time to time. Whether you're planning a fancy dinner close to home or on a vacation, there are excellent top-notch restaurants across the U.S. to try."



The best expensive restaurant in Florida is Naoe! Here's why it was picked:

"When in Florida, you'll want to make a trip to Naoe, a highly acclaimed Japanese restaurant in Miami. The chef's menu changes each day and is $280 per person. With four or more guests, you'll receive a completely private dining experience. No matter the party size, reservations are required."