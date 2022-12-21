This Is Illinois' Most Popular Netflix Show Of 2022

By Logan DeLoye

December 28, 2022

Netflix
Photo: Getty Images

What was the best show that you watched on Netflix this year? A few new titles were featured in 2022 amongst a handful of popular series' continued from the previous year. Netflix allows you to search a title based on your preferred genres, and also lists the top 10 most popular movies and series' across the country each week. The streaming app presents many options to its customers, but one in particular was searched for in Illinois more than any other show.

According to a list compiled by bookies.com, the most-searched Netflix show in all of Illinois this year was Wednesday. Bookies.com described the show as a "comedy horror on Netflix based on the life of the popular Wednesday Addams character from the Addams Family."

Here is what bookies.com had to say about compiling the data to discover the most popular Netflix title in each state:

"To get this dataset, we utilized Google Trends to identify the most searched for Netflix shows in each state. We filtered by the term 'Netflix', by state, and by timeframe (2022), to get a picture of the most popular shows."

For more information regarding the most popular Netflix shows around the country visit bookies.com.

