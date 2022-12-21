This Is Minnesota's Most Popular Netflix Show Of 2022

What was the best show that you watched on Netflix this year? A few new titles were featured in 2022 amongst a handful of popular series' continued from the previous year. Netflix allows you to search a title based on your preferred genres, and also lists the top 10 most popular movies and series' across the country. The streaming app presents many options to its customers, but one in particular was searched for in Minnesota more than any other show.

According to a list compiled by bookies.com, the most-searched Netflix show in all of Minnesota this year was Peaky Blinders. Bookies.com described this show as:

"Leading the way in more than a dozen states was Peaky Blinders—and for good reason. Like playing at the best online casinos, Peaky Blinders keeps you coming back for more.The popular drama following an English crime gang in the early 1900s had five wildly successful seasons before pausing filming indefinitely when COVID-19 struck in March 2020. Viewers needed to wait nearly four years for Season 6 to finally arrive on Netflix, and it made an impact as the top show in 14 different states."

Here is what bookies.com had to say about compiling the data to discover the most popular Netflix title in each state:

"To get this dataset, we utilized Google Trends to identify the most searched for Netflix shows in each state. We filtered by the term 'Netflix', by state, and by timeframe (2022), to get a picture of the most popular shows."

For more information regarding the most popular Netflix shows around the country visit bookies.com.