Two Wisconsin Cities Named Among The Best Places To Celebrate New Years

By Logan DeLoye

December 21, 2022

New Year's Eve Toast
Photo: Getty Images

Where will you be on December 31st at 11:59 p.m? Be it weather, atmosphere, or events, some cities are known for being more fun to celebrate New Years in than others.

According to a list compiled by Wallethub, Milwaukee and Madison are two of the best cities in all of America to celebrate New Years. Milwaukee ranked as the 41st best city to celebrate the holiday, and Madison ranked as the 49th.

Here is what Wallethub had to say about compiling the data to discover the best places in the entire country to celebrate New Years:

"In order to determine the best spots for celebrating New Year’s Eve, WalletHub compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across three key dimensions: 1) Entertainment & Food, 2) Costs and 3) Safety & Accessibility. We evaluated those dimensions using 29 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for New Year’s Eve partiers. For metrics marked with an asterisk (*), we used the square root of the population to calculate the population size in order to avoid overcompensating for minor differences across cities."

For more information regarding the best cities to spend new years across the country visit wallethub.com.

