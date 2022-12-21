Yankees Give Aaron Judge Historic Honor

Aaron Judge will be the next captain of the New York Yankees, becoming just the 16th player to serve as team captain in franchise history.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner introduced Judge as the Yankees' captain during the reigning American League MVP's first press conference since signing a nine-year, $360 million contract to return to New York as a free agent.

"It's difficult to imagine the Yankees without Aaron," Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said via ESPN.

Steinbrenner asked Judge to be the Yankees' captain after the two sides officially agreed on a contract.

"I was taken aback. You look at this list of individuals who have this title, it's such an honor," Judge said via ESPN.