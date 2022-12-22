16-Foot Python Missing Since July Finally Found In Texas

A Texas neighborhood can finally relax after a 16-foot python was found after it was missing for six months.

The Austin Animal Center detailed the wild rescue story on Facebook on Wednesday (December 21). The shelter received a call earlier this week about a "giant python" — residents were able to wrangle it in a garage thanks to cooler temperatures making the snake more "lethargic." They went on to tell the story — but with hilarious nicknames for the snake, including "danger noodles" and "nope ropes."

Officer Moorman arrived to the house in Coronado Hills and was "greeted by an unhappy 16 ft long albino reticulated python," the Austin Animal Center said in the post. Afterwards, the snake was put in temporary overnight housing. When the shelter asked the Austin Zoo to appropriately house the python, a twist in the story appeared.

"You might think that's the end of the story, but we had a couple staff members who remembered seeing a lost/found post for a large albino snake a few months ago. After searching online with no success, they contacted a former intake staff member with a mind like a steel trap. And sure enough, she immediately located the Nextdoor post with the owner's info in the comments," the post reads.

The owner identified a unique feature on the snake and made his way down to pick it up. "You're thinking this story can't get any more fascinating, right? Well, this snek's owner had just been VISITING Austin from the Dallas area — with his ol' pal Snow in a tote in his vehicle. His car was broken into and the tote was stolen. Oh to see the look on the thief's face when they opened it up," the post continued.

No need to worry — Snow, the snake, was reunited with its owner!