21 Savage Gets His Own Day In Atlanta After Giving Away Gifts To Kids
By Tony M. Centeno
December 22, 2022
21 Savage did something incredible for the children of Atlanta, and the city returned the favor by giving him his own holiday.
According to a report TMZ published on Wednesday, December 21, the Her Loss rapper and his Leading By Example Foundation held their 4th annual Grant-A-Wish event at the Wade Walker Park YMCA in Stone Mountain, Ga. 21 invited at least 100 local parents and their kids to receive wrapped gifts and food just days before Christmas. Midway through the event, State Representative Billy Mitchell stopped by to honor the Grammy award-winning artist with a proclamation that officially declares December 21 as "21 Savage Day."
21 Savage receives his own day in Atlanta. 12/21 is now “21 Savage Day” 🗡️ pic.twitter.com/YwEd6R6weH— Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) December 22, 2022
Mitchell cited 21 Savage's noble efforts to help children in his community over years. In addition to hosting his annual holiday event for the kids, 21 also provided access to education about financial literacy for students through his Bank Account Financial Literacy Campaign.
“Financial literacy is important because that’s one of the main things that you need to operate and be successful as an adult," 21 said about his mission last year. "I just wanted to come up with something that could kids have some understanding of what to do with that money.”
The Atlanta-based rapper is one of several Hip-Hop artists to be honored with their own day. Latto was honored with her own day along with West Coast veteran Too $hort.