21 Savage Gets His Own Day In Atlanta After Giving Away Gifts To Kids

Mitchell cited 21 Savage's noble efforts to help children in his community over years. In addition to hosting his annual holiday event for the kids, 21 also provided access to education about financial literacy for students through his Bank Account Financial Literacy Campaign.



“Financial literacy is important because that’s one of the main things that you need to operate and be successful as an adult," 21 said about his mission last year. "I just wanted to come up with something that could kids have some understanding of what to do with that money.”



The Atlanta-based rapper is one of several Hip-Hop artists to be honored with their own day. Latto was honored with her own day along with West Coast veteran Too $hort.