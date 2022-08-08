21 Savage Calls For An End To Gun Violence Throughout Atlanta

Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage is calling for an end to gun violence throughout the city. According to XXLMAG, the rapper recently held his annual Back To School Giveaway on August 7 in DeKalb County. The event invites school-aged children and parents to enjoy a free meal, and leave with school supplies to utilize during the new school year. One day after the Back To School Giveaway, 21 turned to social media to express the need for Atlanta to prioritize an end to gun violence.

"Atlanta We Have To Do Better Put The F****** Guns Down !!!!!" the Tweet read. A Twitter user replied to this tweet by quoting it with lyrics from one of 21's songs that detailed gun violence, accusing him of being a hypocrite. 21 Savage replied to the tweet stating that songs are not a blueprint for life.

"A Song Is For Entertainment It’s Not An Instruction Manual On How To Live Life In Real Life I Give Away A lot Of Money And Spread Financial Literacy To My Community Stop Trying To Make Me 1 Dimensional."

The comment section in response to the initial tweet was split between those who think 21 Savage is being hypocritical by singing about violence while calling for an end to gun violence, and those who appreciate the rapper taking a stand.