Decision Made On Jalen Hurts' Status Against Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled out for Saturday's (December 24) game against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Nick Sirianni announced on Thursday (December 22).

"Jalen did everything he possibly could to get his body ready to go," coach Nick Sirianni said via ESPN. "And at the end of the day, he's not going to be able to do it He tried like crazy. And I know he still wants to go. Jalen Hurts is the toughest player I've ever been around."

Backup Gardner Minshew will start in Hurts' absence as the Eagles could clinch the NFC East Division title and No. 1 overall seed in the NFC with a victory.

On Monday (December 19), sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo that Hurts was doubtful for Saturday (December 24) game against the Dallas Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder.