Former NFL Running Back Ronnie Hillman Dead At 31

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of 31, his family confirmed in a statement shared on his Instagram page.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr.," the family said. "Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends."

Hillman, 31, was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma, a "rare but highly aggressive neoplasm form of cancer that primarily affects young African Americans with sickle cell trait" in August, the family had previously confirmed in a statement obtained by TMZ Sports on Tuesday (December 20).

"We as the family, appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed," the family added. "We ask that you would give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious RJ to rest."