G Herbo Asks Yung Miami If She Had Prior Knowledge About Diddy's New Baby

"Did you know about that baby before October?" Herbo asked.



Diddy's revealed his new daughter, Love Combs, earlier this month, but the child was born in October. Caresha appeared stunned by the question but then began to laugh. Both artists admitted the conversation was getting a little bit messy, which will definitely encourage fans to tune in to the new episode.



Yung Miami has already shared her thoughts on her boo Diddy's recent baby announcement. While some critics labeled her a side chick, Caresha made sure to clear up that misconception in a series of tweets she posted to Twitter earlier this month. Since then, Diddy has also defended his relationship with her.



"@yungmiami305 is not my side chick," Diddy tweeted. "Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today. So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE."



The newest episode of Caresha Please drops on Thursday, December 22, at 8 p.m. on REVOLT. Check out the messy clip above.

