Diddy Defends Yung Miami After New Baby Announcement: 'Not My Side Chick'

"@yungmiami305 is not my side chick," Diddy tweeted. "Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today. So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE."



Diddy felt compelled to make the statement after bloggers like DJ Akademiks referred to Yung Miami as a "side chick." Following the news about the music mogul's newborn child, Miami took to Twitter earlier this week to address Akademiks, who also accused her of suffering from a mental breakdown.



"I'M NOBODY SIDE B***H LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don't come 2nd to no b***h!" she tweeted. "It's cool for a MAN to constantly harass me online that I don't know! he did the same s**t when my car got shot up he laughed when I almost lost my life find somebody else to play with! I can react how tf I want to!"



"I'm tryna figure out when was I mad or having a mental breakdown 🤔," she continued. "B***h I'm in lala land with my feet up smelling my flowers. yall mad. You the one screaming at your screen calling me out my name ponk!"



Diddy and Yung Miami confirmed their relationship during the first episode of her series Caresha Please. They had been dating for quite some time before they went public. A few months ago, Yung Miami clarified that they're "single but we dating." The New York native's new baby mama was revealed to be 28-year-old Dana Tran. Their baby girl, named Love Combs, was born back in October.