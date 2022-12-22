Governor Of Georgia Declares 'State Of Emergency' Ahead Of Winter Storm

Governor Brian Kemp declared a "state of emergency" for every Georgia county on Wednesday in preparation for dangerous conditions that are predicted to arrive tomorrow. According to Atlanta News First, when a "state of emergency" is declared state resources become available to a local level so that supplies can be directly used by residents in need. This includes cold weather necessities like propane to heat one's home.

“Communities across the state are about to see temperatures that they haven’t experienced in a decade or more,” Governor Kemp stated. These temperatures are predicted to get so low that they will present danger to citizens who are outside for an extended periods of time.

Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency director Chris Stallings noted the possibility of an increase in power outages amid harsh conditions such as those arriving on Friday.

“In the event of power loss, make sure you’ve got some alternate heating sources available to you. Never use a generator, camp stove, charcoal or gas grill to heat your home," he explained. Stallings also shared a few necessities to have around the house in lieu of the storm including first aid kits, batteries, flashlights, and medicine. The Georgia Department of Transportation is urging all Georgia residents to stay inside as much as possible during the impeding "arctic blast."