One Texan Just Won A $1 Million Lottery Prize... Did You Get Lucky?

One lucky Texas resident could be taking home $1 million just in time for Christmas. All they have to do is claim their ticket!

The Mega Millions lottery prize from Tuesday (December 20) night's drawing is worth $1 million. The winner matched all five white ball numbers drawn (3-4-33-36-52), but not the Mega Ball (17). The Megaplier was 4, but this lottery player didn't win it.

The non-Quick Pick winning ticket was sold at Luck Zone at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd. in Round Rock.

Claimants have 180 days from the draw date to claim their tickets before they expire.

Speaking of expired lottery tickets, two winning lottery tickets worth $1 million apiece have still yet to be claimed. These Mega Millions tickets, which are from the July 29 drawing, were purchased in the Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston areas. One of the tickets was purchased at RaceTrac at 1100 W. Park Blvd. in Houston while the other was bought at Fuel Maxx at 420 University Drive in Prairie View.

In more Texas lottery news, a Winters resident claimed a $3 million prize in the $750 Million Winner's Circle scratch ticket game earlier this week. The winning ticket was purchased 7-Eleven at 4142 N. Clark St. in Abilene.