Steelers To Pay Fitting Tribute To Franco Harris

The Pittsburgh Steelers will pay tribute to late Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris in a fitting way during Saturday's (December 21) game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Photos taken from Acrisure Stadium appear to show the end zones painted exactly the same as they were at Three Rivers Stadium during the 'Immaculate Reception' ahead of what was already scheduled to be a day honoring Harris and his signature play prior to his death earlier this week.

Harris died early Wednesday (December 21) morning at the age of 72, his son, Dok, confirmed to the Associated Press.

The Hall of Famer's death came two days prior to the 50th anniversary of 'The Immaculate Reception,' when Harris caught a pass deflected off the helmet of then-Oakland Raiders safety Jack Tatum to score a go-ahead touchdown with 22 seconds remaining in the 1972 AFC Divisional Playoff Game during his rookie season.