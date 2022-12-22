This Is The Biggest House In North Carolina

Most people grow up in homes no larger than a couple thousand square feet, but there are plenty of unique houses that measure up even bigger, earning titles like mansion and estate with sprawling grounds filled with gardens, pools and hidden treasures.

Family Handyman searched for gargantuan homes around the country, compiling a list of the biggest house in each state based on square footage. From the biggest home in the America at 175,000 square feet to a $13 million home with a wine cellar and tennis courts, there are some pretty huge homes standing tall across the U.S.

If you've spent any time in North Carolina, it should comes as no surprise that the Biltmore Estate in Asheville is the largest home in the state given the fact that it is also the biggest home in the country. At 175,000 square feet, the mansion is nearly 70,000 square feet bigger than the next largest home, with the site comparing the estate to a castle.

Here's what the Family Handyman had to say:

"The estate was built for the Vanderbilt family, which built its fortune through railroads, and had 35 bedrooms, 43 bathrooms and 65 fireplaces. It was official opened in 1895, six years after construction started. In 1930, the estate opened to the public and is now the top tourist attraction in Asheville."

Check out Family Handyman's full list to see the biggest houses around the country.