This Is The Biggest House In Tennessee

Most people grow up in homes no larger than a couple thousand square feet, but there are plenty of unique houses that measure up even bigger, earning titles like mansion and estate with sprawling grounds filled with gardens, pools and hidden treasures.

Family Handyman searched for gargantuan homes around the country, compiling a list of the biggest house in each state based on square footage. From the biggest home in the America at 175,000 square feet to a $13 million home with a wine cellar and tennis courts, there are some pretty huge homes standing tall across the U.S.

According to the list, the biggest home in Tennessee is called Villa Collina, a massive waterfront mansion with 40,000 square feet on eight acres in Knoxville. Not only is it the biggest home in the Volunteer State, it is the 84th largest home in the entire country, according to its website. Here's what the Family Handyman had to say:

"The 86-room home was built in the 1990s and has eight bedrooms, 11 full baths and five half-bathrooms — the master suite alone is said to have cost $5 million. The house sold in later 2020 for a neat $11 million."

Check out Family Handyman's full list to see the biggest houses around the country.