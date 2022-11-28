Decision Made On Deshaun Watson's Status

Quarterback Deshaun Watson has officially been added to the Cleveland Browns' 53-man roster and is expected to start Sunday (December 4) against his former team, the Houston Texans, following the completion of his suspension, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday (November 28).

The Browns waived backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs in order to make room for Watson, Schefter reported.

Watson was cleared to practice on November 14 in preparation for the Browns' Week 13 matchup at NRG Stadium.

Earlier this month, general manager Andrew Berry announced that Watson would take over as the Browns' starting quarterback once his suspension concluded via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.