Where You Can Find Florida's Best Mac And Cheese

Macaroni and cheese is classic comfort food enjoyed by just about everyone. It can be its own gooey dish or be a wonderful side to a bigger meal. This pasta can even be a blank canvas for many other ingredients, from meat and bacon to spices and veggies.

If you're craving some mac, Tasting Table found the most delicious mac and cheese in every state. The website states, "From good ol' Southern comfort food to loaded gastropub skillet creations, there are no rules regarding America's favorite cheesy pasta. Prepare to take your tastebuds on a cross-country road trip from Maine's lobster mac with mascarpone to California's Hawaiian mac with pineapple."

According to writers, Yardbird serves the best mac and cheese in Florida! Here's why it was chosen:

"Florida native Chef Jeff McInnis incorporated his love of fishing with his passion for the culinary arts by highlighting the coastal Southern cuisine he grew up with at Yardbird. He now owns a string of restaurants across the U.S. but continues to honor his Southern heritage with top-notch cuisine. This is why his famous "Lobster Mac and Cheese" has taken the spotlight in both presentation and flavor. Featuring an entire lobster and five artisanal kinds of cheese, this seafood spin on a Southern classic is hard to pass up."