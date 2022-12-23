At Least 3 Killed In Paris Shooting; Teargas Used On Protesters

By Jason Hall

December 23, 2022

Fatal Shooting In Paris's 10th District
Photo: Getty Images

Teargas was used on protesters at the site of a fatal shooting in Paris outside a Kurdish community center on Friday (December 23).

Three people were killed inside and near the Kurdish Cultural Center Ahmet-Kaya located on Rue d'Enghien and were reported to be Kurds, a lawyer representing the cultural center confirmed to CNN ﻿on Thursday (December 22).

The suspected shooter, identified as a 69-year-old French man with an extensive criminal record, was arrested, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters at the scene.

The suspect wasn't part of any groups monitored by authorities but "clearly wanted to take it out on foreigners," according to Darmanin.

“For now, no elements can allow us to know if the attack is specifically targeting Kurdish people,” Daramin added.

Clashes with dozens of protesters, most of whom were of Kurdish descent, took place during Daramin's visit to scene on Friday, which resulted in teargas being used.

The shooting hasn't been designated as a terrorist attack, however, Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said investigators weren't ruling out potential "racist motivations" as motivating factors for the shooting.

“When it comes to racist motivations, of course these elements are part of the investigation that was just launched,” Beccuau said.

French President Emmanuel Macron referred to the incident as a "heinous attack" where "the Kurds of France have been the target" in a post shared on his verified Twitter account.

“The Kurds of France have been the target of a heinous attack in the heart of Paris. My thoughts to the victims, to the people who are fighting to live, to their families and loved ones. My gratitude to our law enforcement forces for their courage and calmness,” Macron wrote.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.