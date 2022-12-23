Ellen DeGeneres Tears Up While Grieving Loss Of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Ellen DeGeneres took to social media on Friday (December 23) to give fans an emotional update as she continues to grieve the loss of her sidekick and The Ellen DeGeneres co-host Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who died by suicide on December 13 at the age of 40.

“Hey everybody. I just wanted to say the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone,” DeGeneres said in the clip. “Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it, and we’ll never make sense of it.”

She continued her message by encouraging fans to honor him with the things he loved most. “the best thing we can do is to laugh and hug each other and play games and dance and sing – the things “he loved to do,” she said, visibly tearing up.

“It seems impossible, but that’s how we honor him,” she continued. “And hug each other and tell each other we love each other and let people know we’re there for them and check in with people.”

DeGeneres concluded her video by asking fans to "send love to one another."

The update comes after the former talk show host mourned his loss in a social media post shortly after his death, writing: "I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

Watch DeGeneres' emotional video below.