Stars Mourn Loss Of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'At A Complete Loss For Words'

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss is being remembered by stars across the globe after the dancer and TV personality died by suicide on Tuesday (December 13) at the age of 40.

His wife, Allison Holker, confirmed his death. She "frantically" ran into a police station in Los Angeles after Boss left the house without his car, which is unlike his behavior, TMZ reports. Moments later, paramedics were called to a medical emergency at a local hotel where they found the dancer and TV personality dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," Allison, 34, said in a statement about her fellow So You Think You Can Dance alum. "He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory."

tWitch, who is survived by Allison and their three children, is at the center of heartfelt tributes on Wednesday. Notably, Ellen DeGeneres shared a heartfelt message on social media about the loss of her DJ, executive producer and sidekick. "He was my family," she said.

Here's a look at what celebrities, the dance community and other stars said about the death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: