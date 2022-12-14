Stars Mourn Loss Of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'At A Complete Loss For Words'
By Dani Medina
December 14, 2022
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss is being remembered by stars across the globe after the dancer and TV personality died by suicide on Tuesday (December 13) at the age of 40.
His wife, Allison Holker, confirmed his death. She "frantically" ran into a police station in Los Angeles after Boss left the house without his car, which is unlike his behavior, TMZ reports. Moments later, paramedics were called to a medical emergency at a local hotel where they found the dancer and TV personality dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," Allison, 34, said in a statement about her fellow So You Think You Can Dance alum. "He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory."
tWitch, who is survived by Allison and their three children, is at the center of heartfelt tributes on Wednesday. Notably, Ellen DeGeneres shared a heartfelt message on social media about the loss of her DJ, executive producer and sidekick. "He was my family," she said.
Here's a look at what celebrities, the dance community and other stars said about the death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss:
This is not possible. I am absolutely lost for any words or comprehension. Heartbreaking 💔— Valentin (@iamValC) December 14, 2022
RIP TWITCH. Damn. pic.twitter.com/tF2XBhqYEI— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 14, 2022
You’ll be missed by brother. You’ll be missed. Thanks for always laughing and smiling with me.— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 14, 2022
Stephen “tWitch” gone way too soon 💔💔💔. RIP tWitch. pic.twitter.com/rxthGUTPLZ
The dance community is hurting today. RIP Twitch 😔— Cole Alexander Mills (@mr_colemills) December 14, 2022
Damn this is sad news.— DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) December 14, 2022
sending prayers to Stephen "tWitch" Boss's family and friends. ❤️🙏 RIP TWITCH
💔— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) December 14, 2022
Devastating and shocking. You really never know :(— Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) December 14, 2022
At a complete loss for words. Just shocked. :( heartbroken— Alan Bersten (@Dance10Alan) December 14, 2022
💔💔💔💔💔💔 Stephen Twitch #RIP— Keo Motsepe (@keodancer) December 14, 2022
A kind soul and a sweet person.. that is how I will remember Twitch... This was his 40th birthday party .. my heart goes out to his family especially Allison and their beautiful kids.. this is devastating... I love you brother and will miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/qkmsM3aodT— loni love (@LoniLove) December 14, 2022
Absolutely devastated by this news. Stephen was such a wonderful loving soul, filled with joy and positive energy. I worked with him several times and he was nothing but amazing. I don’t know what demons he was dealing with but my heart goes out to Alison. https://t.co/6KJT38SKyO— Paul Feig (@paulfeig) December 14, 2022
Not twitch. My god— Parson James (@ParsonJames) December 14, 2022